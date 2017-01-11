A report claims that young Sheffield Wednesday striker George Hirst has been earmarked as a potential option for Everton's Under-23s side, with a bid soon to be made.

The 17-year-old striker - son of former Owls ace David - is said to have been earmarked as one of a number of potential options for the Toffees' Under-23s squad.

It is claimed by the Liverpool Echo that Everton will make a move later this month for Hirst, who made his senior Wednesday debut at the start of the season in an EFL Cup tie with Cambridge United.

Hirst, an England Under-18s international, has scored 22 goals in 30 matches for the club's youth side and is under contract at Hillsborough until 2018.