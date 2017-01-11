A report claims that Bournemouth want in excess of £20m for striker Callum Wilson, but Newcastle United could still be tempted into making a move this month.

Newcastle United are reportedly still interested in signing Callum Wilson this month, despite being told that they must break their club-record transfer for the Bournemouth striker.

The 24-year-old is said to have been on the Magpies' radar since last summer after scoring five Premier League goals in an injury-hit campaign.

It is claimed by the Newcastle Chronicle that United must pay in excess of £20m for Wilson, who shares the same representative as Matt Ritchie - himself talked into trading the top flight for St James' Park last year.

Newcastle are claimed to still be in the hunt for the Englishman, having seen their hopes of automatic promotion from the Championship falter slightly of late, but they could put off making a move until the end of the campaign.

Wilson has found the net six times in 18 appearances for the Cherries in all competitions this season, including a goal in his most recent league outing against Arsenal.