New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Newcastle United to break transfer record for Callum Wilson?

AFC Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson in action during the Pre season friendly match between Exeter City and AFC Bournemouth at St James Park on July 18, 2015
© Getty Images
A report claims that Bournemouth want in excess of £20m for striker Callum Wilson, but Newcastle United could still be tempted into making a move this month.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 13:23 UK

Newcastle United are reportedly still interested in signing Callum Wilson this month, despite being told that they must break their club-record transfer for the Bournemouth striker.

The 24-year-old is said to have been on the Magpies' radar since last summer after scoring five Premier League goals in an injury-hit campaign.

It is claimed by the Newcastle Chronicle that United must pay in excess of £20m for Wilson, who shares the same representative as Matt Ritchie - himself talked into trading the top flight for St James' Park last year.

Newcastle are claimed to still be in the hunt for the Englishman, having seen their hopes of automatic promotion from the Championship falter slightly of late, but they could put off making a move until the end of the campaign.

Wilson has found the net six times in 18 appearances for the Cherries in all competitions this season, including a goal in his most recent league outing against Arsenal.

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal in their 6-1 victory over Hull City at the Vitality Stadium on October 15, 2016
Read Next:
Newcastle interested in Callum Wilson?
>
View our homepages for Callum Wilson, Matt Ritchie, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
AFC Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson in action during the Pre season friendly match between Exeter City and AFC Bournemouth at St James Park on July 18, 2015
Newcastle United to break transfer record for Callum Wilson?
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 Tom Ince for Derby County on February 10, 2015
Newcastle United 'interested in Derby County striker'
Kilmarnock sign Newcastle youngsters on loanPalace, Newcastle 'lead race for Downing'Report: Newcastle eye move for CairneyNewcastle handed £33m 'relegation loan'Benitez: 'Losing Mitrovic changed the game'
Live Coverage: FA Cup third round including Everton, Leicester, SunderlandNewcastle keen on Forest midfielder Osborn?Benitez: 'Mitrovic not for sale'Judge 'on Brighton, Newcastle radar'Newcastle striker Armstrong extends Barnsley loan
> Newcastle United Homepage
More Bournemouth News
AFC Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson in action during the Pre season friendly match between Exeter City and AFC Bournemouth at St James Park on July 18, 2015
Newcastle United to break transfer record for Callum Wilson?
 John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
John Terry 'to reject Bournemouth interest to stay at Chelsea'
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
Bournemouth 'make Terry loan enquiry'Howe: 'Defensive resources stretched'Ake focused on first-team chance with ChelseaRangers loan Bournemouth midfielder HyndmanHowe 'disappointed' with Jordon Ibe
Conte: 'Ake deserves Chelsea return'Chelsea recall Ake from Cherries loanHowe: 'Ake likely to return to Chelsea'Wenger: 'I could use Jack Wilshere now'Simon Francis handed three-game ban
> Bournemouth Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
> Full Version