Report: Grzegorz Krychowiak allowed to leave Paris Saint-Germain

Ruslan Rotan and Grzegorz Krychowiak in action during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Poland on June 21, 2016
A report claims that French champions Paris Saint-Germain place central midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak up for sale.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 16:52 UK

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly placed central midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak up for sale.

The French champions are believed to have beaten a host of clubs to the signature of Krychowiak last summer, with the 26-year-old moving to France after an impressive stint with Sevilla.

The Polish international has largely struggled to settle in Paris, however, and has started just six Ligue 1 matches this term.

According to The Sun, PSG boss Unai Emery will allow the defensive midfielder to depart in the January transfer window for the right price, which has attracted the attention of a number of European clubs.

Krychowiak won back-to-back Europa League titles with Sevilla, making 89 appearances for the Spanish outfit over the course of two seasons before leaving for the French giants.

Your Comments
