Report: Craig Gardner to undergo Birmingham City medical

Craig Gardner of West Bromwich Albion celebrates scoring against Crystal Palace at The Hawthorns on February 27, 2016
West Bromwich Albion midfielder Craig Gardner will join Birmingham City on an initial loan deal, a report claims, should he successfully pass his medical.
Birmingham City have reportedly reached an agreement with West Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion over the signing of midfielder Craig Gardner.

The 30-year-old, who represented the Blues earlier in his career, is said to have agreed an initial loan deal with the club before making the switch permanent in the summer.

According to the Express & Star, a breakthrough was made in negotiations between the two sides on Tuesday and the former England Under-21s international will now undergo a medical before officially putting pen to paper.

Gardner has appeared 85 times for Albion since joining in 2014, with just 10 of those outings coming this season after being largely overlooked by boss Tony Pulis.

