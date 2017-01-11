Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, who has 18 months left to run on his contract.

The 22-year-old has made 14 Premier League appearances this season, only nine of which have been starts under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Injuries have affected Can's progress during the campaign, but he has started the last three games in all competitions.

According to Italian website La Stampa, Juventus are keeping an eye on Can, but they will only make a move if they fail to land either Corentin Tolisso from Lyon or Borussia Monchengladbach's Mahmoud Dahoud.

Can, who joined the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014, has 18 months left on his current deal.