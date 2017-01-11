New Transfer Talk header

Report: Everton consider Ishak Belfodil swoop

Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
A report claims that Standard Liege striker Ishak Belfodil is a £10.5m transfer target for Premier League side Everton.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 17:05 UK

Standard Liege striker Ishak Belfodil is reportedly a £10.5m transfer target for Everton.

The 24-year-old started his professional career with Lyon, but spent the 2015-16 campaign with Abu Dhabi side Baniyas Club, where he scored 11 goals in 23 league appearances.

Belfodil then joined Standard Liege last summer and has netted nine times in 21 appearances for the Belgian outfit this term, including three goals in five Europa League fixtures.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton director of football Steve Walsh has identified the Algerian international as the perfect player to support Romelu Lukaku in the final third, and the Toffees are preparing to make a £10.5m bid.

Belfodil is currently in Spain on a training camp with his Belgian side.

