Norwich City full-back Martin Olsson is said to be closing in on a move to Swansea City after a £5m deal was agreed between the two clubs.

The 28-year-old has been with the Canaries for the past three-and-a-half years and has become a key component at Carrow Road under boss Alex Neil.

Recently-appointed Swansea manager Paul Clement is in the market for some new defensive additions, and is said to have now taken a big step towards bringing in his first signing since taking charge.

According to The Telegraph journalist John Percy, an agreement has been reached between the two clubs and Sweden international Olsson - who has played 22 times this season - is close to swapping divisions.

Swansea are currently 19th in the Premier League and are onto their third permanent manager of the 2016-17 season, while Norwich have also struggled in recent months to see Neil's position come under scrutiny.