Geoff Cameron confirms talks underway with Stoke City over new contract

Geoff Cameron of Stoke City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Leicester City at Britannia Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Stoke on Trent, England.
Geoff Cameron reveals that he is in talks with Stoke City about signing a new contract at the club.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 13:10 UK

Geoff Cameron has revealed that he has opened talks with Stoke City about signing a new contract at the bet365 Stadium.

The 31-year-old has been limited to just seven Premier League appearances this season due to a knee injury that he suffered in October.

With just 18 months left on the American's current deal, talks have begun over fresh terms, and Cameron has revealed that he has rebuffed offers from foreign clubs in the past.

"I have this season and then next season is my last year and Stoke are interested in trying to re-sign me now and we've had talks," The Sentinel quotes Cameron as saying.

"I've had offers before in other transfer windows to go to Italy, Spain and Germany, but it's funny because a lot of those players want to come and play in the Premier League.

"I think the weather would be a little bit nicer in Spain and it would be a challenge and cool to play in Italy to get a whole different type of scenery and challenge, but I don't think there's a bigger challenge than playing in the Premier League every weekend."

Cameron, who is currently back in the United States to undergo a second operation on his knee, joined the Potters from Houston Dynamo in 2012.

Marc Muniesa of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Stoke City at Carrow Road on August 22, 2015
Real Betis 'remain in hunt for Muniesa'
