Real Betis are reportedly unprepared to meet Stoke City's asking price for Spanish defender Marc Muniesa.

The 24-year-old, who moved to England after leaving Barcelona at the end of the 2012-13 campaign, has only started three Premier League games for Stoke this season.

In November, the former Spain Under-21 international suggested that he would be open to leaving Stoke in the January transfer window, which is believed to have attracted the attention of La Liga side Betis.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Betis, who are currently 14th in Spain's top flight, are extremely interested in signing the versatile defender, but Stoke's asking price of £3m could scupper any potential deal.

Muniesa, who made four first-team appearances for Barcelona during his time in Spain, signed a new four-year contract with Stoke before the start of the 2015-16 campaign.