Liverpool 'end interest in Quincy Promes'

Liverpool reportedly end their interest in signing £25m-rated Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes during the January transfer window. Read more.

Ivan Rakitic 'in talks over new Barcelona contract'

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is reportedly in discussions over a new contract with the club despite speculation linking him with a January move to Manchester City. Read more.

Christian Benteke linked with Chinese Super League move

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is the latest player to be linked with a big-money move to the Chinese Super League. Read more.

Lyon 'interested in Manchester United winger Memphis Depay'

Lyon reportedly enter the race to sign out-of-favour Manchester United winger Memphis Depay during the January transfer window. Read more.

Everton 'agree to send Oumar Niasse on loan to Hull City'

Everton reportedly agree to send out-of-favour striker Oumar Niasse on loan to Premier League strugglers Hull City until the end of the season. Read more.

Bournemouth 'make John Terry loan enquiry'

Bournemouth reportedly enquire about the possibility of signing Chelsea captain John Terry on loan until the end of the season. Read more.

Swansea City 'join Mamadou Sakho race'

Premier League strugglers Swansea City reportedly join the race to sign Liverpool outcast Mamadou Sakho in the January transfer window. Read more.

Everton agree £22m with Manchester United for Morgan Schneiderlin

Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin's move to Everton is expected to be completed in the next 48 hours after the two clubs agreed a £22m fee. Read more.

Stevan Jovetic completes Sevilla loan move

Sevilla complete the signing of Stevan Jovetic on loan from Inter Milan until the end of the season. Read more.

Championship trio eyeing Dagenham & Redbridge striker?

Dagenham & Redbridge striker Oliver Hawkins is reportedly the target of three Championship clubs this month. Read more.

Liverpool 'to move for Julian Brandt in summer'

Liverpool will reportedly make a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt in the summer. Read more.

Chelsea 'tracking German teenager'

Chelsea are reportedly working on a deal to sign 17-year-old German striker Jann-Fiete Arp. Read more.

Huddersfield Town 'track German striker'

Huddersfield Town are reportedly tracking German second-tier striker Collin Quaner. Read more.

Owen Coyle pleased with Wolverhampton Wanderers target's attitude

Blackburn Rovers manager Owen Coyle praises the attitude of Ben Marshall amid stories linking him with an imminent move to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Read more.

Arsenal midfielder joins Go Ahead Eagles

Arsenal midfielder Daniel Crowley joins Eredivisie strugglers Go Ahead Eagles on loan for the rest of the season. Read more.

Newcastle United 'interested in Derby County striker'

Newcastle United reportedly prepare an £8m bid for Derby County attacker Tom Ince. Read more.

Manchester City interested in Jack Wilshere?

Manchester City reportedly contact Arsenal to register their interest in midfielder Jack Wilshere. Read more.

Manchester City target Holger Badstuber joins Schalke 04 on loan

Reported Manchester City target Holger Badstuber joins Schalke 04 on loan from Bayern Munich until the end of the season. Read more.

Manchester United recall Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United recall full-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from his loan spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Read more.

Premier League trio 'interested in Porto striker Moussa Marega'

Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Swansea City are reportedly interested in signing Porto striker Moussa Marega. Read more.

Fernando Forestieri signs new Sheffield Wednesday contract

Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri signs a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2020. Read more.

Liverpool 'to demand £20m for Mamadou Sakho'

Liverpool reportedly place a £20m price tag on out-of-favour defender Mamadou Sakho, who is wanted by Sevilla, PSG and Southampton. Read more.

Adam Lallana 'set for new Liverpool deal'

Liverpool reportedly plan to fend off Tottenham Hotspur's interest in Adam Lallana by doubling the in-form midfielder's wages at Anfield. Read more.

Lucas Leiva unhappy with lack of game time

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva admits that his future at the club is uncertain amid speculation linking him with a January move to Inter Milan. Read more.

Paris Saint-Germain 'lining up Alexis Sanchez move'

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly join the race to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, whose contract negotiations at the club have thus far been unsuccessful. Read more.

Jurgen Klopp rules out Philippe Coutinho sale

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rules out the possibility of selling Philippe Coutinho amid speculation that Barcelona are lining up a £60m bid for the playmaker. Read more.

Martin Odegaard joins Heerenveen on loan from Real Madrid

Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard joins Dutch side Heerenveen on an 18-month loan deal. Read more.

Arsenal sign defender Cohen Bramall from Hednesford Town

Arsenal complete the signing of Hednesford Town defender Cohen Bramall for an undisclosed fee. Read more.

Arsenal tracking progress of AFC Wimbledon defender Toby Sibbick?

Premier League side Arsenal are monitoring the development of AFC Wimbledon full-back Toby Sibbick, according to a report in the press. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion seeking clarity on transfer of Morgan Schneiderlin?

West Bromwich Albion could reportedly end their interest in Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin if they are not given clarity on the player's preferred destination. Read more.

Paris Saint-Germain to enter race for Fernando Llorente?

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly preparing to battle Chelsea for the signature of Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente during the January transfer window. Read more.

Manchester United, Manchester City to battle for Kyle Walker, Danny Rose?

Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly preparing to do battle over Tottenham Hotspur defensive duo Kyle Walker and Danny Rose. Read more.

Borussia Dortmund to move for Arsenal youngster Gedion Zelalem?

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund aim to add to their ranks with a potential move for Arsenal youngster Gedion Zelalem, according to a report in the press. Read more.

Hull City to make January loan move for Oumar Niasse?

Hull City prepare to strengthen their numbers in January with a potential loan move for Everton forward Oumar Niasse, according to a report in the press. Read more.

West Ham United keen to replace Adrian with Joe Hart?

West Ham United could make a move for £15m-rated Manchester City keeper Joe Hart should current stopper Adrian depart the London Stadium. Read more.

Chelsea keeping tabs on FC Koln and Germany full-back Jonas Hector?

Chelsea are reportedly keeping an eye on FC Koln and Germany full-back Jonas Hector ahead of a potential January transfer move. Read more.