Arsenal midfielder joins Go Ahead Eagles

Dan Crowley of Arsenal dribbles the ball during the Barclays Asia Trophy match between Arsenal and Singapore Select XI at National Stadium on July 15, 2015
Arsenal midfielder Daniel Crowley joins Eredivisie strugglers Go Ahead Eagles on loan for the rest of the season.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 17:42 UK

Arsenal midfielder Daniel Crowley has joined Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old, who has been with the Gunners since the age of 16, spent the first part of the season with League One outfit Oxford United, scoring twice in six league appearances.

"He is a player who is very skilled with the ball," said Eagles' technical manager Dennis Bekking. "He can pass well and has an eye for the through ball. With this he adds creativity to the midfield."

Crowley added: "My transition to the Netherlands is a very deliberate choice. Dutch football is known as technical and tactical football. That fits me. In League One, which I played with Barnsley and Oxford United, we use more of the long ball.

"I am an attacking-minded midfielder who likes to create opportunities for attackers. On the other hand I am very motivated to learn to provide more defensive support. I think Dutch football can help me become tactically strong."

Crowley joins Eagles with the side rock bottom of the Eredivisie, having lost 11 of their 17 games in the first half of the season.

Jack Wilshere of Arsenal looks on during the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and VfL Wolfsburg at the Emirates Stadium on July 26, 2015
