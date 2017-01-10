New Transfer Talk header

Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Swansea City are reportedly interested in signing Porto striker Moussa Marega.
Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Swansea City are all reportedly interested in signing Porto striker Moussa Marega during the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Primeira Liga side Vitoria de Guimaraes, where he has scored 10 goals in 15 league games so far this season.

The likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur were credited with an interest in the Mali international following his bright start to the campaign, but they are understood to have decided against a move.

A switch to the Premier League could still be in the offing, though, with Foot Mercato claiming that three of the division's bottom four are considering a bid.

Marega has already turned down a move to the Chinese Super League, but has previously outlined his desire to join a club based in either England, Germany or Spain.

The forward is currently on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations and would require permission from the Malian FA to undergo a medical should any transfer materialise.

Marega's 10 goals this season all came in his first eight matches, but he has not scored since netting a hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Rio Ave at the end of October.

