Manchester City interested in Jack Wilshere?

Jack Wilshere of Arsenal looks on during the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and VfL Wolfsburg at the Emirates Stadium on July 26, 2015
Manchester City reportedly contact Arsenal to register their interest in midfielder Jack Wilshere.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 16:08 UK

Manchester City have reportedly contacted Arsenal about the possibility of signing midfielder Jack Wilshere.

The 25-year-old is currently on a season-long loan with Bournemouth and has yet to begin talks with the Gunners over an extension to his contract, which has 18 months left to run.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is thought to be keen to offer the England international a new deal, but according to the Daily Star, Man City have got in touch with the club to register their interest.

Reports over the weekend suggested that Everton boss Ronald Koeman is also keen on Wilshere and will look to table a big-money bid next summer.

Wilshere joined Arsenal at the age of nine and has since made 159 senior appearances for the club in all competitions.

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
expand