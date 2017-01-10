Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri signs a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2020.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri has signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal at the club.

The 26-year-old's old contract was due to expire in 2019, but he has now put pen to paper on an extension that will keep him at Hillsborough for a further year.

Forestieri joined Wednesday from Watford in the summer of 2015 and went on to win the club's Player of the Year award in his debut campaign having helped the Owls to the Championship playoff final.

The Italian's form saw him linked with a move away last summer, but he has now committed his future to the club as they look to go one better this season.

Wednesday's currently sit in the final playoff position, two points clear of seventh-placed Derby County.