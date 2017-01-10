Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva admits that his future at the club is uncertain amid speculation linking him with a January move to Inter Milan.

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has admitted that he is unhappy with his lack of game time at the club this season.

The Brazilian, who turned 30 on Monday, has made just three Premier League starts for the Reds so far this term and has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan during the current transfer window.

Lucas confirmed that his future at Anfield is uncertain, but hinted that the club's ongoing title challenge could persuade him to stay until the end of the campaign.

"The situation is not great. It is not something I want for my future, to have not many games. I don't want this for my career, especially at my age. I'm not close to retiring and have many years ahead of me. You want to play - we get paid to play - but I just try to be professional and help as much as I can and when I have the chance do my best. At this moment I have to deal with this and try to find a solution when I have the chance," he told PA Sport.

"I have to be professional, think about the team and see what is going to happen. The best place for me to be now is Liverpool. I cannot say (where) in one week's time, one month's time or four months' time. I have to judge when something comes up if it is better. It has been a special season already and we have a chance to win trophies and that is something I consider as well.

"I think in terms of spirit it is probably the best since I've been here. We have a very good group of players, there is not one player who tries to be the main man, so it is really team-work and it is really good to work with all of them. It has been working really well for us at the moment and hopefully we can carry on working like that and the end of the season will be a positive one."

Lucas is the longest-serving player at Liverpool, with his 10-year anniversary due this summer.