Adam Lallana 'set for new Liverpool deal'

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a new contract for midfielder Adam Lallana as a reward for his fine form so far this season.

The 28-year-old has scored seven goals and assisted seven more already this term to help Liverpool sit second in the Premier League table, five points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Lallana's form has seen the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur take notice, but the Express reports that Liverpool plan to fend off any interest by doubling his wages.

The England international currently has two years left to run on his £60,000-a-week deal at Anfield, but the club are ready to boost him up alongside the highest earners Daniel Sturridge and James Milner, both of whom earn £120,000 a week.

The new deal would also see Lallana commit his long-term future to the club, ending speculation of a reunion with former Southampton boss Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs.

Lallana joined Liverpool from Southampton for £25m in 2014 and has gone on to make more than 100 appearances for the club.