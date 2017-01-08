Plymouth Argyle striker Jake Jervis believes that his side's goalless draw at Liverpool in the FA Cup was "deserved".

The Reds, who named their youngest ever starting XI for Sunday's game, dominated proceedings in the first half at Anfield but could not penetrate the dogged Pilgrims defence.

Even with the introduction of Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana, Jurgen Klopp's side could not find a way through, leading to wild celebrations from the visiting players and fans.

Jervis told BBC Sport after the match: "When we saw the Liverpool team we thought we would have a go. We have done well and got a deserved draw.

"It's a big occasion for our fans, a big occasion for us, now we can't wait for the replay."

The replay will take place in the week beginning January 16.