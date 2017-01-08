Jan 8, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
0-0
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
FT

Jake Jervis: 'Plymouth Argyle deserved FA Cup draw against Liverpool'

A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Liverpool FC and Besiktas JK at Anfield on February 19, 2015
© Getty Images
Plymouth Argyle striker Jake Jervis believes that his side's goalless draw at Liverpool in the FA Cup was "deserved".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 16:02 UK

Plymouth Argyle striker Jake Jervis has described his side's goalless draw at Liverpool as "deserved", and admits that he cannot wait for the FA Cup third-round replay at Home Park.

The Reds, who named their youngest ever starting XI for Sunday's game, dominated proceedings in the first half at Anfield but could not penetrate the dogged Pilgrims defence.

Even with the introduction of Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana, Jurgen Klopp's side could not find a way through, leading to wild celebrations from the visiting players and fans.

Jervis told BBC Sport after the match: "When we saw the Liverpool team we thought we would have a go. We have done well and got a deserved draw.

"It's a big occasion for our fans, a big occasion for us, now we can't wait for the replay."

The replay will take place in the week beginning January 16.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in action during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Read Next:
Firmino eyes long-term stay at Liverpool
>
View our homepages for Jake Jervis, Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino, Adam Lallana, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Plymouth Argyle News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Live Commentary: Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth Argyle - as it happened
 Jurgen Klopp shouts orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Result: Young Liverpool side held by Plymouth Argyle at Anfield
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Liverpool FC and Besiktas JK at Anfield on February 19, 2015
Jake Jervis: 'Plymouth Argyle deserved FA Cup draw against Liverpool'
Team News: Karius, Gomez start for LiverpoolHenderson a doubt for Plymouth clashFA announces televised FA Cup gamesMan Utd to host Reading in FA Cup third roundBolton drawn at home to Sheffield United
Derek Adams takes League Two awardAdams leads Manager of the Month nominationsMillwall sign Plymouth winger Gregg WildeCameroonian defender Songo'o joins PlymouthResult: AFC Wimbledon promoted to League One
> Plymouth Argyle Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Doncaster RoversDoncaster25164549321752
2Plymouth ArgylePlymouth24153637251248
3Carlisle UnitedCarlisle251210346351146
4Portsmouth25126738251342
5Wycombe WanderersWycombe2412573226641
6Colchester UnitedColchester25116840301039
7Barnet2510963634239
8Luton TownLuton24108634221238
9Cambridge UnitedCambridge2411583526938
10Grimsby Town2510693328536
11Blackpool2497836251134
12Exeter CityExeter24103113327633
13Stevenage25103123840-233
14Mansfield TownMansfield258982629-333
15Crawley TownCrawley2495103038-832
16Yeovil TownYeovil2486102528-330
17Morecambe2493123142-1130
18Crewe AlexandraCrewe2561092434-1028
19Hartlepool UnitedHartlepool2569103343-1027
20Accrington StanleyAccrington2467112331-825
21Leyton Orient2574142737-1025
22Notts County2564152848-2022
23Cheltenham TownCheltenham2449112437-1321
24Newport County2445152844-1617
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand