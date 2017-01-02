Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal says that his side had insufficient time to prepare for their encounter with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal has blamed a lack of preparation time for his side failing to collect all three points from Wolverhampton Wanderers' visit to Hillsborough on Monday afternoon.

The Owls were held to a goalless draw by Paul Lambert's side, just two days after they salvaged an injury-time point at Preston North End.

"It is not realistic to expect players to play at the top of their performance with two games in three days," Carvalhal told reporters afterwards. "It is not possible to play correctly because they are in the red and this is when the injuries can occur. But this is football and this is the schedule. It is the same for everyone in the competition but I have seen some strange results in the Championship today. I am sure every coach will tell you the same, all around the country."

"I think the result was correct because we had chances, they had chances, and I believe both could have had a penalty. We did not play well, that is for sure, and we know we are capable of a lot better performance. But did we prepare for this game the same as any other, with set pieces, analysis and organisation? No, because we did not have the time.

"We also had some injuries – Barry Bannan was playing with little pains, so was Kieran Lee and Fernando Forestieri, who only trained yesterday. These are not excuses, these are facts. When we can prepare with the correct time and with a full squad, the outcome is completely different. What I can say for sure is that the future is bright at Sheffield Wednesday when we face proper situations with proper preparations."

The result left Wednesday sixth in the Championship, two points ahead of seventh-place Leeds United.