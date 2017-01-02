Jan 2, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Hillsborough
Attendance: 30,549
Sheff WedsSheffield Wednesday
0-0
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers

Hutchinson (60')
FT

Carlos Carvalhal: 'Not enough time to prepare'

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal thinks he's got away with it on October 16, 2016
© SilverHub
Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal says that his side had insufficient time to prepare for their encounter with Wolverhampton Wanderers.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 20:12 UK

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal has blamed a lack of preparation time for his side failing to collect all three points from Wolverhampton Wanderers' visit to Hillsborough on Monday afternoon.

The Owls were held to a goalless draw by Paul Lambert's side, just two days after they salvaged an injury-time point at Preston North End.

"It is not realistic to expect players to play at the top of their performance with two games in three days," Carvalhal told reporters afterwards. "It is not possible to play correctly because they are in the red and this is when the injuries can occur. But this is football and this is the schedule. It is the same for everyone in the competition but I have seen some strange results in the Championship today. I am sure every coach will tell you the same, all around the country."

"I think the result was correct because we had chances, they had chances, and I believe both could have had a penalty. We did not play well, that is for sure, and we know we are capable of a lot better performance. But did we prepare for this game the same as any other, with set pieces, analysis and organisation? No, because we did not have the time.

"We also had some injuries – Barry Bannan was playing with little pains, so was Kieran Lee and Fernando Forestieri, who only trained yesterday. These are not excuses, these are facts. When we can prepare with the correct time and with a full squad, the outcome is completely different. What I can say for sure is that the future is bright at Sheffield Wednesday when we face proper situations with proper preparations."

The result left Wednesday sixth in the Championship, two points ahead of seventh-place Leeds United.

Callum McManaman #19 of West Bromwich Albion stops a ball during an International friendly soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and the Orlando City SC at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on July 15, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. Orlando won the match 3-1.
Read Next:
Baggies winger to join Sheff Weds on loan
>
View our homepages for Carlos Carvalhal, Paul Lambert, Football
Your Comments
More Sheffield Wednesday News
Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal thinks he's got away with it on October 16, 2016
Carlos Carvalhal: 'Not enough time to prepare'
 Jon Dadi Bodvarsson celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 Group F match between Iceland and Austria on June 22, 2016
Team News: Jon Dadi Bodvarsson up front for Wolverhampton Wanderers
 A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
Arsenal considering deal for Hednesford Town defender?
Baggies winger to join Sheff Weds on loanResult: Newcastle miss chance to move four clearArsenal hand trial to non-league defenderThree clubs keen on Hednesford Town defenderTeam News: Stearman back for Wolves
Benitez, Neil in contention for Championship gongFormer England forward Sewell dies, aged 89Carvalhal: 'I wasn't surprised by Helan retirement'Sheffield Wednesday sign Urby EmanuelsonMarnick Vermijl joins Preston North End
> Sheffield Wednesday Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand