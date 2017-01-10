New Transfer Talk header

Borussia Dortmund to move for Arsenal youngster Gedion Zelalem?

Gedion Zelalem of Arsenal in action during the pre-season friendly match between Urawa Red Diamonds and Arsenal at Saitama Stadium on July 26, 2013
© Getty Images
Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund aim to add to their ranks with a potential move for Arsenal youngster Gedion Zelalem, according to a report in the press.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 10:06 UK

Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund are thought to be interested in a move for Arsenal youngster Gedion Zelalem, according to a report in the press.

The 19-year-old midfielder has struggled to make advances towards the first team in north London, but is still thought to be highly regarded within the Arsenal youth system.

Despite appearing in both the League and FA Cup, Zelalem is yet to make a Premier League appearance for the Gunners, leaving The Sun to suggest that BVB are keen to take the youngster to Germany on a loan deal with a view to a permanent switch.

Dortmund currently occupy sixth place in the Bundesliga standings with 27 points from 16 games.

Gedion Zelalem of Arsenal in action during the pre-season friendly match between Urawa Red Diamonds and Arsenal at Saitama Stadium on July 26, 2013
Arsenal's Zelalem extends Rangers stay
