Owen Coyle pleased with Wolverhampton Wanderers target's attitude

Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough at Ewood Park on December 28, 2014
© Getty Images
Blackburn Rovers manager Owen Coyle praises the attitude of Ben Marshall amid stories linking him with an imminent move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Blackburn Rovers manager Owen Coyle has praised full-back Ben Marshall for his attitude despite rumours linking him with a switch to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 25-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has rejected a new deal at Ewood Park amid speculation that he is being sought by former Rovers boss Paul Lambert at Molineux this month.

Coyle has still opted to play Marshall, however, and he played a key role as the side claimed a 2-1 win at Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup on Saturday.

"I've said, it's not an easy one when you have a player that's out of contract in the summer and everything that goes with it," Coyle told the Lancashire Telegraph.

"I spoke to him on Friday and mentioned that as long as he was tuned in to giving everything for his teammates and for the club, and he was in a position to play, then he would. He said he was and I think he showed with his performance that while he's here at the club he will do his best.

"Until such time as a club comes in with an offer that matches the owner's valuations, then that is how it will be."

Wolves are said to be prepared to pay £1m in order to land Marshall this month, although Rovers are thought to value the player at around £2m.

