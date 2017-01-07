Jan 7, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Loftus Road
QPRQueens Park Rangers
1-2
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Bidwell (61' pen.)
FT(HT: 0-1)
Lynch (8' og.), Feeney (58')
Marshall (90')

Blackburn Rovers boss Owen Coyle: 'We deserved to beat Queens Park Rangers'

Wigan Athletic manager Owen Coyle prior to kick-off against Doncaster on August 20, 2013
© Getty Images
Blackburn Rovers boss Owen Coyle insists that his side were worthy winners against Queens Park Rangers.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 09:32 UK

Blackburn Rovers manager Owen Coyle has insisted that his side deserved their 2-1 victory at Queens Park Rangers in the third round of the FA Cup.

The visitors took the lead through a Joel Lynch own goal before Liam Feeney doubled their advantage in the second half.

A Jake Bidwell penalty pulled one back for QPR just after the hour mark, but Coyle is adamant that his side were worthy victors.

"There's no doubt from start to finish that we were the better side and deserved the victory," The Lancashire Telegraph quotes him as saying.

"I don't think even the most die-hard QPR fan could argue against that, they had a bit of the ball, but we had a good defensive shape and I don't think they created too many chances.

"I thought we looked a real threat all day."

The Blackburn boss went on to dispute the penalty that was awarded against his side when Gordon Greer was adjudged to have fouled Yeni Ngbakoto in the box.

"I never thought for one minute that it was a penalty," he added.

"I was 15 yards away and I could tell that the lad was going to throw himself to the floor and for me I thought it was a soft award."

Blackburn will learn who their next FA Cup opponents will be on Monday evening when the draw for the fourth round takes place.

Sam Gallagher in action for Southampton on July 17, 2014
