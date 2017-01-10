New Transfer Talk header

West Bromwich Albion seeking clarity on transfer of Morgan Schneiderlin?

Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United
West Bromwich Albion could reportedly end their interest in Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin if they are not given clarity on the player's preferred destination.
West Bromwich Albion could reportedly end their interest in Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin if they do not receive some clarity on where the Frenchman wants to play his football.

The Baggies were thought to have had a bid of £18m for the midfielder rejected by United earlier this month, while Everton are also known to be keen on securing the player's services during the January window.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the Baggies might decide to call time on seeking a deal unless they are informed as to whether Schneiderlin considers the Hawthorns as a feasible destination.

West Brom currently hold eighth spot in the Premier League standings after 20 games played.

Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United
Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United
Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United
