Huddersfield Town 'track German striker'

Huddersfield Town are reportedly tracking German second-tier striker Collin Quaner.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 18:31 UK

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is reportedly keeping tabs on striker Collin Quaner in his native Germany.

The 25-year-old currently plies his trade for Union Berlin in the German second tier, where he has scored seven goals and registered three assists in 14 league appearances so far this season.

Quaner is out of contract this summer, having signed on a free in 2015, and the capital side are considering cashing in this month for a fee of around £500,000.

Wagner is believed to be in the market for a striker this month as he looks to maintain the Terriers' promotion push, having already signed Chelsea midfielder Isaiah Brown on loan this window.

Quaner came up through the Fortuna Dusseldorf academy before spending four years with Ingolstadt.

