A trio of Championship sides are reportedly competing for the signature of non-league striker Oliver Hawkins.

The 24-year-old has impressed with his performances for fifth-tier Dagenham & Redbridge this season, having joined from National League South outfit Hemel Hempstead Town a year ago.

Hawkins barely featured for the club as they were relegated from League Two but has been a star performer this term with 16 goals in 26 league appearances.

According to the Evening Standard, that form has alerted Championship sides Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion, all of whom are contemplating a deal this month.

Hawkins, who has a year-and-a-half remaining on his contract with the Daggers, could be available for as little as £250,000.