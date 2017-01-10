New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea 'tracking German teenager'

Chelsea are reportedly working on a deal to sign 17-year-old German striker Jann-Fiete Arp.
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Chelsea are reportedly hoping to bring in German teenager Jann-Fiete Arp to their academy setup.

The 17-year-old centre-forward is currently training with Bundesliga outfit Hamburg at the winter camp in Dubai but is yet to be offered a contract.

Arp has caught the attention of a number of clubs this season after his impressive performances for the Germany under-16 and under-17 sides, where he has scored three goals in four appearances.

The Blues are expected to face competition from his signature from Hamburg, as well as fellow Bundesliga outfits RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg.

Should he opt for a switch to London, Arp will join an array of young talent at the Chelsea academy, who are currently fifth in the Premier League 2.

