Chelsea keeping tabs on FC Koln and Germany full-back Jonas Hector?

Jonas Hector of Germany is closed down by James Forrest of Scotland during the UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier Group D match between Scotland and Germany at Hampden Park on September 7, 2015 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Chelsea are reportedly keeping an eye on FC Koln and Germany full-back Jonas Hector ahead of a potential January transfer move.
Chelsea could be looking to make a January transfer move for FC Koln full-back Jonas Hector, according to a report in the press.

Antonio Conte's charges have impressed so far this season having put together 12 wins in their last 13 league fixtures and it is thought that the club's coach wants to reinforce has side's dominance in the league by adding to his defensive squad depth.

According to The Times, the Blues are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old Germany international, who could potentially provide competition for current wing-back Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea currently hold top spot in the league standings on 49 points, five clear of second-placed Liverpool.

Chelsea planning Jonas Hector move?
Chelsea keeping tabs on FC Koln and Germany full-back Jonas Hector?
Chelsea keeping tabs on FC Koln and Germany full-back Jonas Hector?
Chelsea planning Jonas Hector move?
