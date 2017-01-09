Antonio Conte reportedly intends to keep Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Stamford Bridge this month, despite strong loan interest from a number of clubs.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will not allow midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to leave the club on loan this month, according to a report.

The England Under-21s international was thought to be close to joining Championship pacesetters Brighton & Hove Albion on a deal until the end of the season.

Premier League sides West Ham United, Swansea City and Middlesbrough have also been credited with an interest in the youngster, but the Daily Mail suggests that any formal loan offers will be rejected by Conte.

It is claimed that the recent departures of John Obi Mikel and Oscar to Chinese football has left a void in the squad for Loftus-Cheek to fill, though he may still find playing time hard to come by with just four previous league appearances under his belt since Conte took charge.

Loftus-Cheek, used for 70 minutes in the 4-1 FA Cup win over Peterborough United on Sunday, saw his most prolific spell in the Chelsea side come during the tenure of Guus Hiddink in the second half of last season.