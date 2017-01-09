New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Antonio Conte to block Ruben Loftus-Cheek loan exit

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Nicolas Otamendi in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
© AFP
Antonio Conte reportedly intends to keep Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Stamford Bridge this month, despite strong loan interest from a number of clubs.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 15:55 UK

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will not allow midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to leave the club on loan this month, according to a report.

The England Under-21s international was thought to be close to joining Championship pacesetters Brighton & Hove Albion on a deal until the end of the season.

Premier League sides West Ham United, Swansea City and Middlesbrough have also been credited with an interest in the youngster, but the Daily Mail suggests that any formal loan offers will be rejected by Conte.

It is claimed that the recent departures of John Obi Mikel and Oscar to Chinese football has left a void in the squad for Loftus-Cheek to fill, though he may still find playing time hard to come by with just four previous league appearances under his belt since Conte took charge.

Loftus-Cheek, used for 70 minutes in the 4-1 FA Cup win over Peterborough United on Sunday, saw his most prolific spell in the Chelsea side come during the tenure of Guus Hiddink in the second half of last season.

Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly International Champions Cup football match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge in London on August 5, 2015
Read Next:
West Ham, Brighton keen on Chelsea midfielder?
>
View our homepages for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Guus Hiddink, Antonio Conte, John Obi Mikel, Oscar, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-1 Peterborough United - as it happened
 Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Antonio Conte unsure if John Terry will be offered new Chelsea contract
 Chelsea winger Pedro in action against Leicester City during their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on October 15, 2016
Result: Ten-man Chelsea breeze past Peterborough United in FA Cup
Report: Conte to block Loftus-Cheek exitManchester City join race for Bakayoko?Terry: 'I did not deserve red card'Chelsea keen on Llorente, Batshuayi swap?Conte urges Batshuayi to build on goal
Conte: 'Ake deserves Chelsea return'Chelsea to appeal John Terry red cardGrant McCann astonished by Begovic saveConte "very happy" to have Kurt Zouma backJuve to move for Sevilla's N'Zonzi?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Nicolas Otamendi in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Report: Antonio Conte to block Ruben Loftus-Cheek loan exit
 August's Championship Manager of the Month, Chris Hughton of Brighton & Hove Albion
Chris Hughton, Sam Winnall bag Championship awards
 Alan Judge of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town at Ewood Park on September 21, 2013
Report: Alan Judge on Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United radar
West Ham, Brighton keen on Chelsea midfielder?Palace, Brighton favourites to land LampardMurray 'to seal permanent Brighton move'Brighton, Cardiff postponed due to fogResult: Brighton beat QPR to go top of Championship table
Lampard: 'I will decide on future in January'Baldock: 'We are not looking at table'Result: Leeds pay penalty as Brighton go topTeam News: Three changes for BrightonBobby Zamora announces retirement
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version