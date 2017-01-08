Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that Nathan Ake "deserves" a chance at the club having been recalled from his loan spell with Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old was recalled to Stamford Bridge earlier today having impressed during the first half of the season, scoring three goals in 12 appearances for the Cherries.

Ake will now provide competition for Marcos Alonso at left wing-back while also giving more options of cover in central defence, and Conte is pleased to have extra depth available.

"Ake gives me important options. Chelsea is his home. He's showing he deserves to stay in a great team like Chelsea," he told reporters.

Ake has made just one Premier League start for Chelsea before, with that coming in May 2013.