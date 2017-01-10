Liverpool 'end interest in Quincy Promes'

Liverpool reportedly end their interest in signing £25m-rated Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes during the January transfer window.

The Reds had been linked with a move for the 25-year-old during the January transfer window as cover for Sadio Mane, who has joined up with Senegal to compete at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Promes only signed a new five-year deal with Spartak in August, but it was understood that a fee of £25m would be enough to prise him away from the Russian outfit.

However, the Daily Mail reports that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has no plans to sign the Netherlands international, with Philippe Coutinho due to return from injury during tomorrow's EFL Cup clash with Southampton.

Liverpool's Merseyside neighbours Everton have also been linked with Promes, but Ronald Koeman is understood to have made Manchester United duo Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay his transfer priorities.