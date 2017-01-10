New Transfer Talk header

Premier League side Arsenal are monitoring the development of AFC Wimbledon full-back Toby Sibbick, according to a report in the press.
Arsenal are reportedly monitoring the development of AFC Wimbledon right-back Toby Sibbick ahead of a potential move.

The 17-year-old full-back is held in high regard at the League One outfit and can also fill in as a central defender when necessary.

According to The Sun, the Gunners are could be keen to make a move for the defender as Arsene Wenger continues to take advantage of his scouting network in the lower tiers of English football.

The same report, however, has suggested that the club might face competition from both West Ham United and Watford for the player's services.

