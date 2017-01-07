Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is pleased with Danny Welbeck's return to action having made his first appearance of the season in the FA Cup victory over Preston.

Welbeck came off the bench in the 83rd minute for his first appearance of the season having been sidelined with a serious knee injury since May.

The Gunners went on to seal a come-from-behind win at Deepdale and book their place in the fourth round, and Wenger was pleased that he was able to hand some minutes to Welbeck as well.

"He has been out for such a long time, that just for him to get 15 minutes was great," he told the club's official website.

"I think I had a hesitation. Had we not come back early I would perhaps have brought him on earlier. He thought he had 20 minutes in his legs and in the end he nearly scored, so that's good."

Arsenal's next match sees them take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.