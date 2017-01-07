Danny Welbeck is named among the substitutes for Arsenal's FA Cup trip to Preston North End.

The 26-year-old is poised to make his return to first-team action after eight months out with a knee injury as manager Arsene Wenger makes five changes to the side that claimed a dramatic 3-3 draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Olivier Giroud continues to lead the line for the Gunners, while Lucas Perez overcomes a late fitness test on an ankle injury to join Alex Iwobi and the returning Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in attacking support.

Aaron Ramsey drops further back to join Granit Xhaka at defensive midfield, in front of a back four that sees Gabriel Paulista - making his 50th appearance - and Ainsley Maitland-Niles come in to join Nacho Monreal and Shkodran Mustafi.

David Ospina comes in for Petr Cech between the sticks as the veteran keeper is rested for the clash.

Alexis Sanchez, Hector Bellerin and Laurent Koscielny are also rested, while Mesut Ozil (illness), Theo Walcott (calf) and Francis Coquelin (hamstring) all miss out through injury.

For the hosts, Simon Grayson makes three changes from the side that defeated Burton Albion last time out, with Aiden McGeady coming in for Eoin Doyle alongside Callum Robinson and Jordan Hugill up front.

Marnick Vermijl comes into the back four as replacement for Bailey Wright, who has moved to Championship rivals Bristol City, while Paul Gallagher comes in for Alan Browne in the middle of the park.

New signing Daryl Horgan is named among the substitutes.

Preston North End: Maxwell; Vermijl, Clarke, Huntington, Cunningham; Gallagher, Pearson, Johnson; McGeady, Robinson, Hugill

Subs: Lindegaard, Spurr, Browne, Pringle, Horgan, Doyle, Makienok

Arsenal: Ospina; Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Gabriel, Monreal; Xhaka, Ramsey; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iwobi, Lucas Perez; Giroud

Subs: Martinez, Jenkinson, Holding, Reine-Adelaide, Dasilva, Willock, Welbeck

