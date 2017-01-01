New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: 'No plans for January spending'

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that 'nothing is planned' in terms of incoming players over the next four weeks, despite being linked with numerous names.
By , Football League Correspondent
Sunday, January 1, 2017

Arsene Wenger has claimed that he is happy with the quality of his Arsenal squad and currently has no desire to bring in any new additions during the January transfer window.

The Gunners have got their season back on track over the past week by claiming back-to-back wins, leaving them third in the table and nine points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Arsenal have been linked with numerous players since the summer, including the likes of Ross Barkley, Julian Brandt and Franck Kessie, but Wenger does not expect to delve into the winter window and will instead attempt to get some of his stricken players back up to full speed.

"Nothing planned at the moment," he told BBC Sport after the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday evening. "You look at the players we missed today - no [Santi] Cazorla and [Mesut] Ozil, we hope to get them back. [Danny] Welbeck is coming back - we have a big squad."

Arsenal are still locked in negotiations with star duo Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, who both have less than 18 months left to run on their current deals.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Arsenal19124341192240
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
5Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
13Watford196492334-1122
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
