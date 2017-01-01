Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that 'nothing is planned' in terms of incoming players over the next four weeks, despite being linked with numerous names.

Arsene Wenger has claimed that he is happy with the quality of his Arsenal squad and currently has no desire to bring in any new additions during the January transfer window.

The Gunners have got their season back on track over the past week by claiming back-to-back wins, leaving them third in the table and nine points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Arsenal have been linked with numerous players since the summer, including the likes of Ross Barkley, Julian Brandt and Franck Kessie, but Wenger does not expect to delve into the winter window and will instead attempt to get some of his stricken players back up to full speed.

"Nothing planned at the moment," he told BBC Sport after the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday evening. "You look at the players we missed today - no [Santi] Cazorla and [Mesut] Ozil, we hope to get them back. [Danny] Welbeck is coming back - we have a big squad."

Arsenal are still locked in negotiations with star duo Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, who both have less than 18 months left to run on their current deals.