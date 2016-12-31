New Transfer Talk header

Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez appear on 'Arsenal plane'

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez appear on the side of a Gunners-themed airplane.
Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 17:07 UK

Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez have appeared on the side of a new Gunners-themed airplane from club sponsor Emirates.

The pair are currently locked in negotiations with the London side over extensions to their current deals, which are due to expire in 18 months, but are demanding significant pay rises worth more than double their current weekly wages.

As a result, both players have been linked with moves away from the Emirates, with Sanchez thought to have been offered £500,000 a week to make a switch to the Chinese Super League.

Emirates have this week unveiled a brand new Airbus A380 adorned with pictures of Arsenal players, including Ozil and Sanchez, however, prompting speculation that the club is on the verge of announcing that the pair have signed new long-term deals.

The plane also features images of Hector Bellerin, Olivier Giroud and Santi Cazorla.

Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
