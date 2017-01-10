Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp rules out the possibility of selling Philippe Coutinho amid speculation that Barcelona are lining up a £60m bid for the playmaker.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out the possibility of selling Philippe Coutinho during the January transfer window.

The Brazilian has been increasingly linked with Spanish giants Barcelona in recent weeks, with Luis Enrique's side thought to be weighing up a £60m bid for the playmaker.

However, Klopp insists that Liverpool have not even considered letting Coutinho leave the club despite the 24-year-old having spent almost two months on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

"We never had any ideas or plans or any talks about him leaving, because he is our player – there are no other ideas, nothing has changed," he told reporters.

"Big clubs don't think in this way unfortunately. It was not a big injury so there was no question of him not being the same player afterwards.

"It would be nice if big clubs forgot about a player completely because he's been injured for five or six weeks. I'm not sure it's like this though, but he is our player and that is it."

Coutinho is expected to be included in the Liverpool squad for Wednesday's EFL Cup semi-final with Southampton.