Sevilla complete the signing of Stevan Jovetic on loan from Inter Milan until the end of the season.

Sevilla have completed the signing of Stevan Jovetic on loan from Inter Milan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has not made a single start for Inter in any competition so far this term, with his lack of game time drawing interest from the likes of Fiorentina and West Ham United.

However, the former Manchester City man has now completed his switch to Sevilla, who have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the current campaign.

"I agreed to come here because it's a great club, playing in the Champions League, has a very good team, a great coach and because they are fighting to be at the top in La Liga," he told the club's official website.

"It's a team I like because they play very attractive football, which is another reason why I decided to come here. I've seen the last few games and they scored a lot of goals. I like how they play.

"I'm in good condition. And we'll see how things go tomorrow when I have my first training session and speak with the coach."

Jovetic could make his debut in Thursday's Copa del Rey clash with Real Madrid.