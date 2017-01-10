New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Paris Saint-Germain to enter race for Fernando Llorente?

Sevilla's Spanish forward Fernando Llorente (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D football match Sevilla FC vs Juventus at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on December 8, 2015.
© Getty Images
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly preparing to battle Chelsea for the signature of Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente during the January transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 11:25 UK

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keen to enter the race to sign in-demand Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente.

The Spanish frontman is thought to have garnered interest from Chelsea boss Antonio Conte in recent weeks, who is thought to be seeking a potential backup option for key man Diego Costa.

French news outlet L'Equipe, however, has suggested that the Blues could now face stiff competition from PSG for Llorente, as the Ligue 1 champions aim to provide support to Edinson Cavani.

Unai Emery's PSG side currently sit in third place in the Ligue 1 table and recently announced the signing of Germany playmaker Julian Draxler.

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery speaks at a press conference on January 3, 2017
Read Next:
Unai Emery: 'PSG seeking new forward'
>
View our homepages for Fernando Llorente, Edinson Cavani, Diego Costa, Antonio Conte, Julian Draxler, Unai Emery, Football
Your Comments
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Sevilla's Spanish forward Fernando Llorente (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D football match Sevilla FC vs Juventus at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on December 8, 2015.
Paris Saint-Germain to enter race for Fernando Llorente?
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Report: Paris Saint-Germain want Alexis Sanchez to continue Arsenal stand-off
 Sports Mole logo
Kylian Mbappe refuses to rule out Paris Saint-Germain move
Unai Emery: 'PSG seeking new forward'Emery: 'Jese to leave PSG on loan'Chelsea fans convicted of racist violence in ParisCavani 'to sign new PSG contract'Antoine Griezmann "very happy" at Atletico
Julian Draxler completes PSG switchChelsea beat Arsenal to Rodriguez signing?Draxler 'in Paris to complete PSG move'Report: PSG make Bernardeschi contactLas Palmas: 'Difficult to sign Jese'
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage
More Swansea City News
Sevilla's Spanish forward Fernando Llorente (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D football match Sevilla FC vs Juventus at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on December 8, 2015.
Paris Saint-Germain to enter race for Fernando Llorente?
 Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Crystal Palace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson?
 Michy Batshuayi controls the ball during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Chelsea keen on Fernando Llorente, Michy Batshuayi swap deal
Ancelotti tips Clement to be "top manager"Paul Clement: 'We need signings'Live Coverage: FA Cup third round including Everton, Leicester, SunderlandBob Bradley offered Norway job?Swansea appoint Curtis as loan player boss
Clement keen to keep Alan Curtis on boardSwansea 'hope to bring back Curtis following sack'PL trio eye loan deal for Leipzig striker?Result: Swansea City lift survival hopes Team News: Joe Ledley returns to Crystal Palace XI
> Swansea City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Nice19135134132144
2AS MonacoMonaco19133356203642
3Paris Saint-GermainPSG19123438152339
4Lyon18111634191534
5GuingampGuingamp198652519630
6Marseille198652219330
7Rennes198472023-328
8Saint-EtienneSt Etienne196851816226
9Toulouse197572221126
10Bordeaux196762026-625
11Montpellier HSCMontpellier195772831-322
12Lille1963101825-721
13Nancy195681423-921
14Bastia195591723-620
15Dijon194782629-319
16Angers1954101524-919
17NantesNantes185491226-1419
18Metz185491835-1719
19Caen1853102032-1218
20Lorient1943122038-1815
> Full Version