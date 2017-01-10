Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly preparing to battle Chelsea for the signature of Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente during the January transfer window.

The Spanish frontman is thought to have garnered interest from Chelsea boss Antonio Conte in recent weeks, who is thought to be seeking a potential backup option for key man Diego Costa.

French news outlet L'Equipe, however, has suggested that the Blues could now face stiff competition from PSG for Llorente, as the Ligue 1 champions aim to provide support to Edinson Cavani.

Unai Emery's PSG side currently sit in third place in the Ligue 1 table and recently announced the signing of Germany playmaker Julian Draxler.