Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 23-year-old had been closing in on a switch to the French giants after falling out of favour at the Volkswagen Arena this season.

Draxler upset supporters when announcing that he intended to leave the club at the end of the season, seeing him left out of the side and booed when brought off the bench.

PSG were the first to move for the Germany international, reportedly beating Arsenal to his signature, and he was spotted in the French capital on Monday ready to push through a transfer.

A deal has now been confirmed by both teams, which is thought to be in the region of £31.5m, after Draxler successfully completed his medical and put pen to paper to keep him at the Parc des Princes until 2022.

Draxler, capped six times by Germany, scored eight goals in 47 appearances for Wolfsburg during his time with the club.