Julian Draxler appears to be closing in on a switch to Paris Saint-Germain after arriving in France on Monday morning.
Wolfsburg announced on Christmas Eve that the 23-year-old, who was previously linked to Arsenal, has agreed a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 giants.
The transfer will be finalised once Draxler has passed a medical, and it seems as though it will not be long before he is announced as a PSG player after he was photographed arriving in Paris.
Draxlerrrr est à Paris !!!! #PSG #teamPSG #WOB pic.twitter.com/X6sTMYwJgR— Sarah Zimmermann (@psgestparis) January 2, 2017
According to The Mirror, the French club have parted with £34m to sign Draxler, who leaves Wolfsburg after making 47 appearances in a year and a half and scoring eight goals.
The midfielder has made six competitive appearances for Germany.