Julian Draxler appears to be closing in on a switch to Paris Saint-Germain after arriving in France on Monday morning.

Wolfsburg announced on Christmas Eve that the 23-year-old, who was previously linked to Arsenal, has agreed a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 giants.

The transfer will be finalised once Draxler has passed a medical, and it seems as though it will not be long before he is announced as a PSG player after he was photographed arriving in Paris.

According to The Mirror, the French club have parted with £34m to sign Draxler, who leaves Wolfsburg after making 47 appearances in a year and a half and scoring eight goals.

The midfielder has made six competitive appearances for Germany.