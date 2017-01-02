New Transfer Talk header

Julian Draxler 'arrives in France to complete Paris Saint-Germain switch'

Julian Draxler arrives in France to finalise a reported £34m switch to Paris Saint-Germain from Wolfsburg.
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 10:59 UK

Julian Draxler appears to be closing in on a switch to Paris Saint-Germain after arriving in France on Monday morning.

Wolfsburg announced on Christmas Eve that the 23-year-old, who was previously linked to Arsenal, has agreed a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 giants.

The transfer will be finalised once Draxler has passed a medical, and it seems as though it will not be long before he is announced as a PSG player after he was photographed arriving in Paris.

According to The Mirror, the French club have parted with £34m to sign Draxler, who leaves Wolfsburg after making 47 appearances in a year and a half and scoring eight goals.

The midfielder has made six competitive appearances for Germany.

Wolfsburg's midfielder Julian Draxler celebrates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match Wolfsburg vs Leverkusen in Wolfsburg on October 31, 2015.
