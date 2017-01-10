New Transfer Talk header

Martin Odegaard joins Heerenveen on loan from Real Madrid

Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard joins Dutch side Heerenveen on an 18-month loan deal.
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard has joined Dutch side Heerenveen on an 18-month loan deal.

Odegaard famously joined Los Blancos as a 16-year-old from Stromsgodset two years ago, but has made only two appearances for Madrid's senior side.

Heerenveen announced the deal at a press conference this morning, while also taking to Twitter to confirm the move:

Odegaard made his international debut for Norway at the age of 15 and has since won nine caps for his country.

Martin Odegaard of Real Madrid Castilla celebrates after scoring his team's opening goal
