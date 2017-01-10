Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard has joined Dutch side Heerenveen on an 18-month loan deal.
Odegaard famously joined Los Blancos as a 16-year-old from Stromsgodset two years ago, but has made only two appearances for Madrid's senior side.
Heerenveen announced the deal at a press conference this morning, while also taking to Twitter to confirm the move:
Welcome @martinio98! 💙⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/tyzkZw5OmS— sc Heerenveen (@scHeerenveen) 10 January 2017
Odegaard made his international debut for Norway at the age of 15 and has since won nine caps for his country.