Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

Report: West Ham United interested in signing Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi

West Ham United are interested in signing Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi on loan in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Peter Crouch signs new deal at Stoke City

Stoke City announce that striker Peter Crouch has signed a new contract with the club.

Championship duo chase loan deal for Jerome Sinclair?

Ipswich Town and Derby County are reportedly chasing a loan deal for Watford striker Jerome Sinclair.

Kilmarnock sign three Newcastle United youngsters on loan

Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock sign Newcastle United youngsters Cal Roberts, Freddie Woodman and Sean Longstaff on loan deals until the end of the season.

Report: Grimsby Town reject Rotherham United bid for Omar Bogle

Grimsby Town reportedly reject a £850,000 bid from Rotherham United for highly-rated striker Omar Bogle.

Report: Tottenham Hotspur to sign Laval teenager Calvin Tshilumba

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly on the verge of signing highly-rated French teenage striker Calvin Tshilumba, according to reports.

Aston Villa considering move for Barnsley defender James Bree?

Aston Villa are reportedly ready to make a move for Barnsley defender James Bree during the January transfer window.

Derby County announce David Nugent signing

Derby County announce that they have signed striker David Nugent from Middlesbrough on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell signs new long-term deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers announce that defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell has signed a new long-term deal with the club.

Crystal Palace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson?

Crystal Palace reportedly head the chase to secure a loan deal for Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson.

RB Leipzig head Arsenal, Manchester United in race for Dayot Upamecano?

RB Leipzig reportedly move ahead of both Manchester United and Arsenal in the race to sign Red Bull Salzburg defender Dayot Upamecano.

Genoa targeting move for Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone?

Genoa are reportedly keen on signing Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone during the January transfer window.

Rangers loan Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman

Rangers announce the loan signing of Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman.

Report: Antonio Conte to block Ruben Loftus-Cheek loan exit

Antonio Conte reportedly intends to keep Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Stamford Bridge this month, despite strong loan interest from a number of clubs.

Crystal Palace, Newcastle United 'lead race for Stewart Downing'

Middlesbrough midfielder Stewart Downing is a target for Crystal Palace and Newcastle United after being made available on loan, according to a report.

Marco Silva unwilling to offload in-demand Robert Snodgrass

Marco Silva says that the priority for Hull City is to strengthen their slim squad during the remaining few weeks of the window and not to allow star players to leave.

Championship side Reading land Tiago Ilori from Liverpool

Tiago Ilori departs Liverpool for Reading on a permanent deal after making just three cup appearances for the Reds.

Patrice Evra "considering future" at Juventus amid talk of Premier League return

Juventus confirm that Patrice Evra was omitted from their squad due to his uncertain future, just a week after being tipped with a return to Manchester United.

Leicester City reject £9m Crystal Palace bid for Jeffrey Schlupp?

Leicester City have reportedly turned down a bid of £9m from Crystal Palace for versatile wideman Jeffrey Schlupp, instead holding out for a figure closer to £13m.

Report: AC Milan in talks with Everton target Memphis Depay

A report claims that Manchester United winger Memphis Depay could be close to joining AC Milan after holding talks with the Italian club over a January switch.

Olivier Giroud "on the verge" of signing a new deal at Arsenal

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud reveals that he is "on the verge" of agreeing a new deal with the Gunners.

Report: Newcastle United enquire about Fulham's Tom Cairney

Newcastle United reportedly enquire about the availability of Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney ahead of a potential move.

Stewart Downing 'allowed to leave Middlesbrough on loan'

Middlesbrough will reportedly allow Stewart Downing to leave the club on loan in this window.

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce: 'We are interested in four or five targets'

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce reveals that the club are working on "four or five" potential transfer deals.

Manchester City 'revive interest in Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte'

Manchester City will reportedly make a move for Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte in the summer.

Atletico Madrid to move for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez?

Atletico Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez's contract situation at the Emirates.

Manchester City join Manchester United, Chelsea in chase for Tiemoue Bakayoko?

Manchester City reportedly join Manchester United and Chelsea in the hunt for Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Manchester City 'not planning to bid for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic'

Barcelona reportedly have no plans to launch a bid for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

Antonio Conte unsure if John Terry will be offered new Chelsea contract

Antonio Conte suggests that John Terry could leave Chelsea when his contract expires at the end of the season.