Olivier Giroud "on the verge" of signing a new deal at Arsenal

Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud reveals that he is "on the verge" of agreeing a new deal with the Gunners.
Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 12:58 UK

Olivier Giroud has revealed that he is close to signing a new contract at Arsenal.

The 30-year-old has been in discussions with the club over fresh terms as he has 18 months remaining on his current deal.

At the start of the season, the France international struggled to earn a first-team spot, but since his return to the fold has thrived up front.

The striker has scored four goals in his last four games in all competitions, and it appears as though manager Arsene Wenger is eager to tie him down.

Giroud, who joined the Gunners from Montpellier in 2012, told French TV: "We're on the verge of reaching an agreement for an extension. It's also a sign of confidence and I want to continue my adventure here in this Arsenal family, and I feel very good here.

"When I spoke with the manager, he always kept telling me that I'm an important player. I know what I'm capable of and it's just a case of being patient, working hard in training and waiting for your hour to come."

Arsenal currently sit fifth in the Premier League table.

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
