New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Peter Crouch signs new deal at Stoke City

Peter Crouch of Stoke City gestures during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on September 22, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Stoke City announce that striker Peter Crouch has signed a new contract with the club.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 17:26 UK

Stoke City have announced that striker Peter Crouch has signed a new contract until 2018.

Crouch's contract at the Britannia Stadium had been due to expire at the end of the season, and it had appeared that the 35-year-old would leave the Potters during the summer.

However, after netting in games against Chelsea and Watford, the former England international has been handed fresh terms by manager Mark Hughes.

Crouch has been with Stoke since 2011 but until New Year's Eve, he had been without a Premier League goal in 18 months with many of his appearances coming from the substitutes' bench.

The Staffordshire club have struggled for goals from their forwards, however, and that has led to Crouch being given the chance to extend his top-flight career until the end of the next campaign.

Peter Crouch of Stoke City gestures during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on September 22, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Stoke boss Hughes confirms Crouch talks
>
View our homepages for Peter Crouch, Mark Hughes, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Peter Crouch of Stoke City gestures during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on September 22, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Peter Crouch signs new deal at Stoke City
 Wilfried Bony in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
Stoke City's Wilfried Bony linked with lucrative China move
 Giannelli Imbula in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
Mark Hughes criticises Bojan Krkic, Giannelli Imbula displays
Paul Lambert: 'Stoke win was deserved'Team News: Afellay starts for StokeStoke boss Hughes confirms Crouch talksHughes: 'Bojan is long-term option'Striker to earn new deal at Stoke City?
Stoke City sign goalkeeper Lee GrantResult: Shawcross, Crouch net in Stoke City winTeam News: Arnautovic, Walters return to Stoke XILive Commentary: Stoke City 2-0 Watford - as it happenedDerby 'accept Stoke bid for Grant'
> Stoke City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version