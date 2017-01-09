Stoke City announce that striker Peter Crouch has signed a new contract with the club.

Stoke City have announced that striker Peter Crouch has signed a new contract until 2018.

Crouch's contract at the Britannia Stadium had been due to expire at the end of the season, and it had appeared that the 35-year-old would leave the Potters during the summer.

However, after netting in games against Chelsea and Watford, the former England international has been handed fresh terms by manager Mark Hughes.

Crouch has been with Stoke since 2011 but until New Year's Eve, he had been without a Premier League goal in 18 months with many of his appearances coming from the substitutes' bench.

The Staffordshire club have struggled for goals from their forwards, however, and that has led to Crouch being given the chance to extend his top-flight career until the end of the next campaign.