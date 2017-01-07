New Transfer Talk header

Mark Hughes confirms talks with Peter Crouch over Stoke City future

Peter Crouch of Stoke City gestures during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on September 22, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says he has held talks with Peter Crouch over the forward's future at the Bet365 Stadium.
Saturday, January 7, 2017

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has confirmed that he has held discussions with Peter Crouch over the striker's future.

The 35-year-old was rumoured to be looking for a departure from the Bet365 Stadium after falling out of the first-team picture earlier in the season.

However, the England international has been restored to the starting line-up for Stoke's last three games, going on to score against Chelsea and Watford.

"I think that is a conversation we've had," Hughes told the Stoke Sentinel. "Pete's come back into the side to good effect, great effect in fact, and we're pleased with that. He'd been a bit frustrated and thought maybe the option of staying wasn't going to be open to him.

"Instead he's got back in the team, doing well, and I've said many times before that it's not a case of Peter's attributes waning to any extent. I haven't seen any difference between him now and when I walked through the door. I've said that on many occasions and I don't anticipate that his qualities will change any time soon.

"What Peter gives us, and what other teams will have seen he could give them, is a different option and different type of problem for opposition teams. Why would we let him go and be that good option for someone else?"

Crouch has previously stated that he would be keen to extend his spell at Stoke, having joined from Tottenham Hotspur in 2011.

Peter Crouch of Stoke City gestures during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Fulham and Stoke City at Craven Cottage on September 22, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
expand