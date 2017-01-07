Newcastle United are reportedly considering a £4m bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn has emerged as a transfer target for Championship rivals Newcastle United, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for the Reds this season, making 27 appearances for Philippe Montanier's side.

According to the Nottingham Post, Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is a keen admirer of Osborn, and the North-East club are preparing a £4m bid for the Derby-born player.

The Forest academy product, who is also said to be on the radar of Watford and Swansea City, signed a new four-year contract in August which would keep him at the City Ground until 2020.