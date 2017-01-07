New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn on Newcastle United radar

Daniel Williams of Reading battles for the ball with Ben Osborn of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match on February 28, 2015
© Getty Images
Newcastle United are reportedly considering a £4m bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 12:17 UK

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn has emerged as a transfer target for Championship rivals Newcastle United, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for the Reds this season, making 27 appearances for Philippe Montanier's side.

According to the Nottingham Post, Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is a keen admirer of Osborn, and the North-East club are preparing a £4m bid for the Derby-born player.

The Forest academy product, who is also said to be on the radar of Watford and Swansea City, signed a new four-year contract in August which would keep him at the City Ground until 2020.

Adam Armstrong in action for Newcastle on January 1, 2015
Read Next:
Newcastle striker Armstrong extends Barnsley loan
>
View our homepages for Ben Osborn, Rafael Benitez, Football
Your Comments
More Nottingham Forest News
Daniel Williams of Reading battles for the ball with Ben Osborn of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match on February 28, 2015
Report: Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn on Newcastle United radar
 A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Report: Nottingham Forest takeover awaiting green light
 A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United keen on Nottingham Forest striker Ben Brereton?
Celtic to join chase for Henri Lansbury?RB Leipzig to raid Forest for second time?Report: Villa keen on Forest skipper LansburyDerby 'bid for Forest captain Lansbury'Team News: Lambert makes four changes
Forest favourites to land Omar Bogle?McClaren, Lansbury win Championship awardsInce, McClaren up for monthly awardsChampionship MOTM nominees announcedBenitez disappointed with Lansbury conduct
> Nottingham Forest Homepage
More Newcastle United News
Daniel Williams of Reading battles for the ball with Ben Osborn of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match on February 28, 2015
Report: Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn on Newcastle United radar
 Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on May 15, 2016
Rafael Benitez: 'Aleksandar Mitrovic not for sale'
 Alan Judge of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town at Ewood Park on September 21, 2013
Report: Alan Judge 'on Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United radar'
Newcastle striker Armstrong extends Barnsley loanReport: Newcastle want Cleverley on loanNewcastle 'told to pay £15m for Hogan'Benitez confused by Blackburn defeatCallum Wilson on Newcastle United radar?
Benitez confident of holding on to MitrovicBenitez "optimistic" ahead of second half of seasonNewcastle 'waiting on Loftus-Cheek'Result: Newcastle miss chance to move four clearColback 'could come back against Owls'
> Newcastle United Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand