Peter Crouch has reportedly earned himself a new contract at Stoke City after his recent goalscoring form in the Premier League.

The veteran forward has cut a frustrated figure on the bench for the majority of the last 18 months, and it appeared likely that he would leave the club at the end of his existing deal in the summer.

However, according to The Telegraph, the Potters want to extend the 35-year-old's stay at the club after his return to the starting lineup in recent weeks.

After netting in the 4-2 defeat at Chelsea on New Year's Eve, Crouch scored in Stoke's 2-0 win over Watford three days later to re-establish himself as the first-choice forward in Mark Hughes's side.

Since joining the club in 2011, Crouch has scored 49 goals in 185 appearances in all competitions.