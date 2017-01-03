Stoke City end a run of five games without success in the Premier League as they record a 2-0 win over Watford.

Goals from Ryan Shawcross and Peter Crouch have earned Stoke City a 2-0 victory over Watford in the Premier League.

After an uneventful opening 45 minutes, Shawcross sparked the game into life with a well-struck half-volley before Crouch's second in two games secured Stoke's first win since December 3.

Despite an improved second-half display, Watford have now not won in five outings and the pressure will inevitably build on Walter Mazzarri after just seven points from their last nine games.

Given their respective recent results, both teams appeared bereft of confidence during the first half in the Potteries with a lack of a clinical touch in either final third leaving both goalkeepers under-worked.

The first real chance of the game did not come until the 16th minute when Joe Allen played in Marko Arnautovic but the Serbian attempted to pass to Jonathan Walters rather than shoot on goal and the opportunity was soon lost.

Watford had half a penalty appeal when the ball hit Glen Johnson's hand inside the penalty area, and Stoke almost capitalised when Erik Pieters set up Peter Crouch to get a header on goal but Heurelho Gomes was able to dive to his right to make the save.

Down the other end, Abdoulaye Doucoure wasted a chance to curl the ball towards the far corner inside the penalty area, instead opting to look for a pass which was not possible to his right.

Arnautovic blazed over for Stoke as the first half drew to a close but in the third minute of added-on time, the home team went in front when Ryan Shawcross directed a half-volley past Gomes from 12 yards after meeting Charlie Adam's corner.

Watford made a fast start to the second half with Doucoure forcing an excellent save out of Lee Grant but it was not long before Stoke doubled their advantage through Crouch, who directed the ball into the bottom corner after meeting Adam's cross.

Going further behind came as a blow to Watford but for the following 20 minutes, they were the better side as Stoke struggled to look comfortable at the back with Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo posing a threat in the air.

Mark Hughes introduced Ibrahim Afellay in an attempt to change the pattern of the game and he almost extended Stoke's lead, only to see his volley go wide of the post.

Moments later, Crouch mis-timed a header and Walters failed to score from close range, before Watford substitute Jerome Sinclair saw a header cleared off the line.

Back came Stoke, with Walters being denied by Gomes after being played through on goal and Shawcross, who sent a half-volley wide from the corner which followed.

While the home side failed to net a third, they started to control the rhythm of the game as Watford tired and Mazzarri will be aware that he must end their recent run sooner rather than later if he is to keep his job at Vicarage Road.