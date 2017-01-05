New Transfer Talk header

Shanghai Shenhua consider move for Watford striker Odion Ighalo?

Odion Ighalo celebrates scoring with Nathan Ake during the FA Cup game between Arsenal and Watford on March 13, 2016
Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua are reportedly planning a January move for Watford striker Odion Ighalo.
By , Reporter
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 16:14 UK

Watford striker Odion Ighalo has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo was linked with a switch to the Chinese Super League during the summer, but the Hornets acted by offering a five-year deal to a player who scored 15 goals in the Premier League last season.

The Nigerian has failed to replicate that kind of form during the current campaign but according to Sky Sports News, Shenhua are interested in taking the 27-year-old to Asia.

It is unclear whether Watford are prepared to entertain bids for the forward but after scoring just once in 17 league appearances this season, a big offer may be too good to turn down.

Shenhua are currently managed by former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet, and they recently made Carlos Tevez the highest paid player in the world.

Carlos Tevez of Juventus celebrates as he scores their second goal from a penalty during the UEFA Champions League semi final first leg match between Juventus and Real Madrid CF at Juventus Arena on May 5, 2015
Poyet: 'Tevez close to China move'
Odion Ighalo celebrates scoring with Nathan Ake during the FA Cup game between Arsenal and Watford on March 13, 2016
