Manchester United will reportedly look to recall Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from Wolverhampton Wanderers next week after he fell down the pecking order at Molineux.

Manchester United have reportedly signalled their intent to bring an immediate halt to Cameron Borthwick-Jackson's loan spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The left-back was allowed to join the Championship outfit in order to gain valuable first-team experience ahead of a future return to Old Trafford but he has only made seven appearances for the West Midlands outfit.

His last outing came on November 5 and according to The Telegraph, United are looking to recall the youngster in the coming days.

It is unclear whether manager Jose Mourinho would look to give the England Under-20 international permission to get regular action elsewhere, but the Portuguese has previously spoken positively of the 19-year-old.

Borthwick-Jackson has already made 14 senior appearances for United.