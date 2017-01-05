New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United to recall Cameron Borthwick-Jackson next week?

Manchester United's English defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson walks on the pitch during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 7,
Manchester United will reportedly look to recall Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from Wolverhampton Wanderers next week after he fell down the pecking order at Molineux.
Manchester United have reportedly signalled their intent to bring an immediate halt to Cameron Borthwick-Jackson's loan spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The left-back was allowed to join the Championship outfit in order to gain valuable first-team experience ahead of a future return to Old Trafford but he has only made seven appearances for the West Midlands outfit.

His last outing came on November 5 and according to The Telegraph, United are looking to recall the youngster in the coming days.

It is unclear whether manager Jose Mourinho would look to give the England Under-20 international permission to get regular action elsewhere, but the Portuguese has previously spoken positively of the 19-year-old.

Borthwick-Jackson has already made 14 senior appearances for United.

