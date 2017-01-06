Jan 6, 2017 at 7.55pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Pep Guardiola: 'I won't rotate players for FA Cup'

Pep Guardiola gives instructions during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that he will not rotate his squad for the FA Cup fixture away at West Ham United.
Thursday, January 5, 2017

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has suggested that he will select a strong starting lineup for the FA Cup third round fixture at West Ham United.

After a busy Christmas period, many Premier League managers are likely to rotate their squads for this weekend's fixtures, but Guardiola has said that he is not tempted to rest any of his key players for the trip to the London Stadium.

The 45-year-old told reporters: "They are a Premier League team. We are away, it's tough. I want to continue in the competition. I'm going to decide on Willy Caballero. Vincent Kompany has started training now but he's not ready to play tomorrow.

"From what I hear, the FA Cup is special because the low teams can beat the big teams - that's why it's fascinating. I'm looking forward to it."

City have only progressed past the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on one occasion in the last five years.

The FA Cup is seen prior to the FA Cup First Round match between FC Halifax and Bradford City on November 9, 2014 in Halifax, England.
Man Utd to host Reading in FA Cup third round
 Fernandinho leaves the field after seeing red during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Football Association confirm Fernandinho suspension
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Pep Guardiola: 'I'm not thinking about retirement'
