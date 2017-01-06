Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that he will not rotate his squad for the FA Cup fixture away at West Ham United.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has suggested that he will select a strong starting lineup for the FA Cup third round fixture at West Ham United.

After a busy Christmas period, many Premier League managers are likely to rotate their squads for this weekend's fixtures, but Guardiola has said that he is not tempted to rest any of his key players for the trip to the London Stadium.

The 45-year-old told reporters: "They are a Premier League team. We are away, it's tough. I want to continue in the competition. I'm going to decide on Willy Caballero. Vincent Kompany has started training now but he's not ready to play tomorrow.

"From what I hear, the FA Cup is special because the low teams can beat the big teams - that's why it's fascinating. I'm looking forward to it."

City have only progressed past the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on one occasion in the last five years.